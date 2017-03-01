Matt & Jeff Hardy Officially Become Free Agents, Preview For Lashley vs Barnett This Week On Impact (Video)

Matt & Jeff Hardy Officially Become Free Agents

PWInsider.com is reporting that as of midnight this morning Matt and Jeff Hardy are officially free agents and no longer under contract to Impact Wrestling.

They believe that the Hardys will be returning the Impact Wrestling Tag Team championships to Impact and will not be returning to Impact TV to officially drop the championships. Impact is currently working out what to do with the championships and have reportedly shot down the Hardys’ offer to return to drop them on Impact TV.

The Hardys will be appearing for Ring Of Honor on April 1st against The Young Bucks in Lakeland, Florida. They will also be part of a pre-Wrestlemania tailgate party being promoted by WWNLive on Wrestlemania Sunday April 2nd.

Related: “Broken” Matt Hardy Tweets To Sasha Banks Just Minutes After The Hardys Impact Wrestling Contract Ends

Preview For Lashley vs Barnett This Week On Impact

Impact Wrestling has posted the following video on-line featuring a look at the upcoming Impact Wrestling Championship bout between Bobby Lashley (c) and Josh Barnett: