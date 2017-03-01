Post-Mania Kurt Angle WWE Appearances, The Rock Describes His Reaction To The End Of Oscar’s Botch

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Post-Mania Kurt Angle WWE Appearances

PWInsider.com is reporting that Kurt Angle is expected to appear at the WWE RAW and Smackdown TV tapings at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

What Angle may be doing on the shows is still unknown. If he does appear on TV it will be his first time on WWE TV, other than the Hall of Fame, in over a decade. It could be something as simple as an appearance and a speech ala The Ultimate Warrior the night after the WrestleMania weekend where he was inducted.

Related: Backstage News On Kurt Angle’s WWE Status Following Hall Of Fame Induction *Possible Spoiler*

The Rock Describes His Reaction To The Oscar’s Botch

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has posted the following to his personal Instagram account describing his reaction to watching the La La Land producers try to accept the Best Picture Academy Award while producers frantically tried to let everyone know that Moonlight had won:

You can literally see my wheels spinnin’ on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for Best Picture. Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, “NO IT’S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!” as he walked up onto the stage. When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to @laurenhashianofficial, “What the f*cks he doing?”. She grabbed my arm and said, “Oh my God, they made a mistake”. The rest was history. In crazy moments like that, we need leaders to step up and take charge… I give La La Land producer, Jordan Horowitz much respect for stepping up to the mic and calling the Moonlight filmmakers and actors to the stage to accept their award. Thankfully, Jordan gave us the clarity we needed, because as much as I love and adore Meryl, I was willing to rumble over her to take down the producer going rogue. No business like show business. #Oscars #ThatLook #MattDamonWasReadyToGoBourne #IWasReadyToGoHobbs #LetsDoThis

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Kurt AngleThe Rock
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"