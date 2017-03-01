Post-Mania Kurt Angle WWE Appearances, The Rock Describes His Reaction To The End Of Oscar’s Botch

Post-Mania Kurt Angle WWE Appearances

PWInsider.com is reporting that Kurt Angle is expected to appear at the WWE RAW and Smackdown TV tapings at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

What Angle may be doing on the shows is still unknown. If he does appear on TV it will be his first time on WWE TV, other than the Hall of Fame, in over a decade. It could be something as simple as an appearance and a speech ala The Ultimate Warrior the night after the WrestleMania weekend where he was inducted.

