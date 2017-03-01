TNA Legends Airing Tonight feat Angle, Roode & More, Vince Russo on Infamous DX “State of the Union Address”, Cornette on Fake Diesel

TNA Legends Airing Tonight feat Kurt Angle, Bobby Roode & More Tonight at 8pm EST, The FITE App will be airing TNA Legends: World Title Matches 2, and below is a synopsis for the collection. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. They are among the greatest Word Heavyweight Championship matches who have thrilled and amazed audiences with their epic battles. Relive the glory as Austin Aries battled Bobby Roode at Destination X 2012, plus Magnus squared off against Eric Young and Kurt Angle and Bobby Lashley clashed in the ring. Vince Russo on Infamous DX “State of the Union Address” The FITE App has released a shoot interview with Vince Russo, during which he discusses the infamous 1998 “State of the Union Address” given by DX to kick off Raw. During the address, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Chyna promised to begin following USA Network’s rules, and you can check out the interview below: Cornette on Fake Diesel The FITE App has also released the following shoot interview featuring Jim Cornette, during which Cornette discusses “Fake Diesel” and “Fake Razor Ramon” wrestling their last tag match together in 1997 at a house show in Fresno, CA. Fake Diesel was played by Glenn Jacobs, who would go on to become Kane: