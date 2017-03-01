Daniel Bryan Talks Orton Burning Down the Wyatt Compound (Video), Current WWE Champion on “Tanked”?, Lita & Adam Rose Appearance

Current WWE Champion on Tanked? Last year WWE star Titus O’Neil appeared on the show “Tanked” and had a custom fish tank installed in his home. It looks like WWE US Champion Chris Jericho filmed an episode of the show as well, as the following photo has been Tweeted: My Boys @BrettRaymer @WAYDEKING from #Tanked came 2Tampa Made,Then Unmaid The LIST Of @IAmJericho Find out how this April on @AnimalPlanet pic.twitter.com/quzoHod1zY — Titus O’Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 1, 2017 Daniel Bryan Talks Orton Burning Down the Wyatt Compound WWE has released the following video, featuring Daniel Bryan appearing on Talking Smack last night and addressing Randy Orton setting fire to the Wyatt’s compound. Bryan admits he has had issues with The Wyatts in the past, but has never considered arson as a way of dealing with those issues: #TalkingSmack hosts @ReneeYoungWWE & @WWEDanielBryan discuss @RandyOrton‘s actions against @WWEBrayWyatt on #SDLive. pic.twitter.com/UXRf7NiXIL — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017 Lita and Adam Rose Appearance MCW Wrestling has issued the following: Friday March 3rd 8:00PM Bell Time Doors open at 6:30 MCW Arena Joppa Market Place 1000 Joppa Farm Road Joppatowne, MD 21085A Special Meet & Greet with WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, Former WWE Star Adam Rose, Ring Of Honor Star Lio Rush, Lucha Underground Star Brian Cage, The Bruiser and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling will begin at 6:30PM when the doors open. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet. *Facebook Live Match*

Over the Top Battle Royal

For the 8th spot in the Rage TV Title Tournament MCW Mat Madness begins at 8:00PM *Singles Match*

Rage TV Title Tournament Qualifier Round #1

Max Feinstein vs Greg Excellent *Singles Match*

Rage TV Title Tournament Qualifier Round #1

Ken Dixon vs Brandon Scott *Singles Match*

Rage TV Title Tournament Qualifier Round #1

Dante Caballero vs (Winner Of Battle Royal) *Singles match*

Rage TV Title Tournament Qualifier Round #1

Napalm vs Marcellus Prime *Singles Match*

Adam Rose vs Joe Keys *Singles Match*

Lio Rush vs Brian cage *6 Man Tag Team Main Event *

Special Guest referee WWE Hall Of Famer Lita

