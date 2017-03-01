Daniel Bryan Talks Orton Burning Down the Wyatt Compound (Video), Current WWE Champion on “Tanked”?, Lita & Adam Rose Appearance

Current WWE Champion on Tanked?
Last year WWE star Titus O’Neil appeared on the show “Tanked” and had a custom fish tank installed in his home. It looks like WWE US Champion Chris Jericho filmed an episode of the show as well, as the following photo has been Tweeted:
Daniel Bryan Talks Orton Burning Down the Wyatt Compound
WWE has released the following video, featuring Daniel Bryan appearing on Talking Smack last night and addressing Randy Orton setting fire to the Wyatt’s compound. Bryan admits he has had issues with The Wyatts in the past, but has never considered arson as a way of dealing with those issues:
Lita and Adam Rose Appearance
MCW Wrestling has issued the following:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?