SummerSlam Travel Package On-Sale Date, Former TNA Star Back at the WWE Performance Center, Beer Money’s Top 5 Matches (Video)

Former TNA Champ Back at the WWE Performance Center

According to PWInsider.com, former TNA Star Sonjay Dutt is back working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. Dutt previously worked as a guest trainer at the WWE PC several weeks ago.

SummerSlam Travel Package On-Sale Date

WWE has announced the following:

Get ready! @SummerSlam Travel Packages go on sale THIS MONDAY at Noon ET! Full Details: https://t.co/TBpHXx9i67pic.twitter.com/qaWQMSj0Na — (@SummerSlam) February 28, 2017

Beer Money’s Top 5 Matches

TNA has released the following video, looking at Beer Money’s top 5 matches: