First Look at Kevin Owens WWE DVD, Netflix Announces GLOW Premiere Date, Batista in New Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer (Videos)

Netflix Announces GLOW Premiere Date
Netflix has announced the new original comedy series GLOW, which is a fictional series based on the 1980’s David McClane women’s promotion, will premiere on June 23rd. The entire first season will be available to stream on the 23rd:
First Look at Kevin Owens WWE DVD
WWE will be releasing “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” on DVD and Blu-ray this coming July, and below is the first trailer for the release:
Batista in New Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer
The following is the latest trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2”, featuring former WWE Champion Dave “Bautista” Batista:
