Why TNA Halted Its Push to Sign a Former WWE Champion, Update on This Week’s TNA Tapings and Which TNA Talents Are Locked Into Deals

According to PWInsider.com, it appears likely former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio will not be signing with TNA. With John Gaburick no longer working a prominent role in creative, the push to bring Del Rio in is over. Del Rio was initially scheduled to appear at the last set of Impact Wrestling tapings, however the decision was made to hold his debut off until the March tapings, which kickoff tomorrow. However, talks between Del Rio and TNA have discontinued, and word is Del Rio’s debut will not be happening. In related news, TNA will be taping Impact Wrestling beginning tomorrow and taping through March 5th at Universal Studios in Orlando. Talents confirmed for the taping including Cody Rhodes, who will be wrestling Moose at tomorrow’s taping. Bobby Lashley, Moose, Eli Drake, Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards and EC3 were all locked into new TNA deals before Anthem took over, so they will be part of TNA’s future creative plans. Read Also: Anthem Sports Owner Talks Why He Bought Impact & Future Plans; Latest Talent To Depart Impact Wrestling A number of TNA talents have been approached about signing new, stricter TNA deals, and if the talents do not wish to re-sign, then there could be even more talent departures. The mentality in TNA seems to be that if talents do not want to commit to TNA fully, then there are plenty of other talents that want the opportunity. The list of talents who have departed TNA in the past couple weeks is as follows: -Drew Galloway

-Mike Bennett

-Maria Kanellis

-Matt Hardy

-Jeff Hardy

-Reby Hardy

-Jade