Stephanie McMahon Part of 2017 Class of Henry Crown Fellows

WWE.com is reporting Stephanie McMahon will be part of The Apen Institute’s 2017 Class of Henry Crown Fellows, which recognizes leaders under the age of 45 who can apply their skills to build a better society. Stephanie commented on the honor with the following Tweet:

Card for ROH Manhattan Mayhem Event

This Saturday, Ring of Honor will be holding its Manhattan Mayhem VI event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC. Below is the advertised event card:

-ROH champ Adam Cole vs. Bobby Fish.

-ROH Tag Team champs The Young Bucks vs. Jay White & Lio Rush.

-ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Sonjay Dutt.

-Dragon Lee vs. Will Ospreay.

-Colt Cabana vs. Dalton Castle.

-Top Prospect Tournament Semi-Finals: John Skyler, Brian Milonas, Curt Stallion, Josh Woods competing.

-Also appearing are Cody Rhodes, Jay Lethal, The Briscoes, ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom, The Rebellion, The Motor City Machineguns, Silas Young and more.

Neville’s 205 Live Address

Below are highlight videos from last night’s WWE 205 Live, featuring Neville’s “State of 205 Live” address: