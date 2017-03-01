WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has revealed the full content listing for WWE’s “Best of The 2000s” DVD set being released on April 25th. The four-disc set is hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley:

DISC 1

The Countdown Begins

Mick and the Certified G’s

Street Fight for the WWE Championship

Triple H vs. Cactus Jack

Royal Rumble • January 23, 2000

TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz

SummerSlam • August 27, 2000

Three Stages of Hell Match

Triple H vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

No Way Out • February 25, 2001

The Greatest WrestleMania of All Time

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship

The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

WrestleMania X-Seven • April 1, 2001

WCW Championship Match

Booker T vs. The Rock

SummerSlam • August 19, 2001

DISC 2

Icon vs. Icon

Hollywood Hogan vs. The Rock

WrestleMania X-8 • March 17, 2002

Y2J Meets HBK

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho

WrestleMania XIX • March 30, 2003

Iron Man Match for the WWE Championship

Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown! • September 18, 2003

The Hardcore Legend vs. The Legend Killer

No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Randy Orton vs. Mick Foley

Backlash • April 18, 2004

DISC 3

Mick and The Queen

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Trish Stratus vs. Lita

RAW • December 6, 2004

Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle

WrestleMania 21 • April 3, 2005

Entering Hell

Hell in a Cell Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Batista vs. Triple H

Vengeance • June 26, 2005

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker

No Way Out • February 19, 2006

TLC Match for the WWE Championship

Edge vs. John Cena

Unforgiven • September 17, 2006

DISC 4

Mick and The Hugger

John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels

RAW • April 23, 2007

Edge vs. Randy Orton

RAW • April 30, 2007

WWE Championship Match

Triple H vs. Jeff Hardy

No Mercy • October 5, 2008

Greatest Of All Time

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker

WrestleMania XXV • April 5, 2009

WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Mask Match

Chris Jericho vs. Rey Mysterio

The Bash • June 28, 2009

And That’s Final!