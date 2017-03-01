WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has revealed the full content listing for WWE’s “Best of The 2000s” DVD set being released on April 25th. The four-disc set is hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley:
DISC 1
The Countdown Begins
Mick and the Certified G’s
Street Fight for the WWE Championship
TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship
Three Stages of Hell Match
The Greatest WrestleMania of All Time
No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship
WCW Championship Match
DISC 2
Icon vs. Icon
Hollywood Hogan vs. The Rock
Y2J Meets HBK
Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho
Iron Man Match for the WWE Championship
The Hardcore Legend vs. The Legend Killer
No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
DISC 3
Mick and The Queen
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle
Entering Hell
Hell in a Cell Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
World Heavyweight Championship Match
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
DISC 4
Mick and The Hugger
John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels
Edge vs. Randy Orton
WWE Championship Match
Greatest Of All Time
Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker
WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Mask Match
And That’s Final!
Brock LesnarChris JerichoedgeKurt Anglemick foleyRandy OrtonShawn Michaelssteve austinThe RockTriple HWWE