Another Match Announced for Impact Wrestling
TNA has announced Trevor Lee vs Andrew Everett for the TNA X-Division Title will take place on Impact Wrestling Thursday night. Cody vs Moose has already been announced for the show.
The Hardys Coming to NJPW?
Matt Hardy has Tweeted the following, teasing we might be seeing The Hardys in New Japan Pro Wrestling soon:
Watch Booker T vs Goldberg Title Match
WWE has released the following video, featuring Booker T defending the WCW Title against Goldberg on the July 24th, 2000 edition of Monday Nitro:
Daniel Bryan
In the following video, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella give an update on Bryan’s garden:
