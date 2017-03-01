Another Match Announced for Impact Wrestling

TNA has announced Trevor Lee vs Andrew Everett for the TNA X-Division Title will take place on Impact Wrestling Thursday night. Cody vs Moose has already been announced for the show.

The Hardys Coming to NJPW?

Matt Hardy has Tweeted the following, teasing we might be seeing The Hardys in New Japan Pro Wrestling soon:

Did someone say MAGIC? Myself & the NEFARIOUS #BrotherNero have eyes on The ELITE & The New Wrestling in Japan. We’ll see you all soon. https://t.co/JzqD4DhtA5 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017

Watch Booker T vs Goldberg Title Match

WWE has released the following video, featuring Booker T defending the WCW Title against Goldberg on the July 24th, 2000 edition of Monday Nitro:

Daniel Bryan

In the following video, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella give an update on Bryan’s garden: