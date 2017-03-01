Bruce Prichard Reportedly Returning to TNA Impact Wrestling, Backstage News on His New Role in the Company

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Bruce Prichard will be making his return to Impact Wrestling this week, in both an on-air and backstage role.

Prichard will be be flying to Orlando for this week’s TV tapings to appear in an on-air role, as well as work in an advisory position behind the scenes.

As of this writing, it remains unclear what Bruce’s on-air role will be at this point, but the huge numbers his podcast has been receiving lately is a big reason why TNA has decided to bring him back.

As noted, this week has seen Impact Wrestling lose Drew Galloway, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Jade.