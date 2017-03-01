Okada on His Omega Match Being Better Than Styles vs Cena (Video), Naomi on Her Injury & WrestleMania Status, Smackdown Top 10 Video

Naomi on Her Injury & WrestleMania Status Injured WWE star Naomi Tweeted the following injury update: It’s going well just not at fast as I’d like still don’t know if I will be healthy in time for mania https://t.co/NbQfmUC9zr — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 28, 2017 Okada on His Kenny Omega Match Being Better Than Styles vs Cena In the following video, Kevin Kelly speaks with Roppongi Vice and Kazuchika Okada about Okada vs. Omega and how it compared to AJ Styles vs. John Cena at WWE Royal Rumble this year. Okada had the following to say on the match comparisons: “I simply am confident our match was better than theirs, and since we are going to the States, I also wanted to draw the attention of American pro wrestling fans to what we do in NJPW.” So Okada was asked about his tweet “AJ/Cena < Omega/Okada” and this is what he said: pic.twitter.com/KTsxnoR5AX — Zaira (@coupdebanks) February 28, 2017 SD Top 10 Video Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video: