Okada on His Omega Match Being Better Than Styles vs Cena (Video), Naomi on Her Injury & WrestleMania Status, Smackdown Top 10 Video

Naomi on Her Injury & WrestleMania Status

Injured WWE star Naomi Tweeted the following injury update:

Okada on His Kenny Omega Match Being Better Than Styles vs Cena

In the following video, Kevin Kelly speaks with Roppongi Vice and Kazuchika Okada about Okada vs. Omega and how it compared to AJ Styles vs. John Cena at WWE Royal Rumble this year. Okada had the following to say on the match comparisons:

“I simply am confident our match was better than theirs, and since we are going to the States, I also wanted to draw the attention of American pro wrestling fans to what we do in NJPW.”

SD Top 10 Video

Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video:

