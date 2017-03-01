Okada on His Omega Match Being Better Than Styles vs Cena (Video), Naomi on Her Injury & WrestleMania Status, Smackdown Top 10 Video

Naomi on Her Injury & WrestleMania Status
Injured WWE star Naomi Tweeted the following injury update:
Okada on His Kenny Omega Match Being Better Than Styles vs Cena
In the following video, Kevin Kelly speaks with Roppongi Vice and Kazuchika Okada about Okada vs. Omega and how it compared to AJ Styles vs. John Cena at WWE Royal Rumble this year. Okada had the following to say on the match comparisons:
SD Top 10 Video
Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video:
AJ StylesJohn CenaKazuchika Okadakenny omegaNaomivideowrestle kingdom 11WrestleMania 33WWEWWE Royal RumbleWWE SmackdownHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?