Backstage News on WWE Announcing Major Network Additions, WWE Stars Read “Book of Rules”, Bollywood Boyz Do Anti-Drug PSA (Videos)

Backstage News on WWE Announcing Major Network Additions As noted, WWE is close to announcing partnerships with UK indy promotions, mainly Insane Championship Wrestling, to air the promotion’s content on the WWE Network. The deal with ICW could open the door for North American promotions, such as EVOLVE, etc, to sign similar deals. In an update on The UK front, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the deals are still on the table, despite Vince McMahon changing his mind several times. Word is that the delay in WWE making the announcement is due to WWE telling ICW to get everything in order such as trademarks and music. It’s also possible that WWE wants to announce their weekly UK TV series before announcing the deal with ICW. WWE Stars Read “Book of Rules” WWE has released the following video featuring WWE stars reading from the new “WWE Book of Rules”: What to do when a @WWE Superstar won’t follow the rules? Break out your trusty #WWEBookOfRules, of course! @WWEShop https://t.co/Js1R1tUDi3 pic.twitter.com/9sI4CPapdi — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017 205 Live Stars Anti-Drug PSA WWE NXT re-tweeted the following video of The Bollywood Boyz speaking out against the drug use among youth in India:

It's very sad to hear & read about the increasing drug use amongst the youth in India/Punjab. The youth are our future. @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/3SxLeuZwS7 — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 27, 2017