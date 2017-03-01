3/1 Edition of WZ Weekly: Tons Of Impact Wrestling News, Hardys As Free Agents, Latest WM 33 Plans, More

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

This week’s episode is hosted by Nick Hausman and features 101WKQX’s Kevin Kellam as his co-host. The two discuss many of the top stories from pro wrestling this past week including:

Drew Galloway leaving Impact Wrestling

The Hardy Boys leaving Impact Wrestling and becoming free agents

Maria Kanellis & Mike Bennett leaving Impact Wrestling

Josh Matthews telling fans to “shoot themselves” on Twitter

Impact appointing Dutch Mantel as the new head of creative

Jeff Jarrett as the new Impact Wrestling Chief Creative Officer

Impact now wanting 10% of non-Impact wrestling appearance fees

AJ Styles & The Wyatt Family’s WrestleMania plans

The latest on Finn Balor & Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania status

Erik Rowan being cleared to return to ring

More…

This episode also features a clip from Nick’s WrestleZone Radio interview from October 2015 with Goldberg talking about a potential rematch with Brock Lesnar.

