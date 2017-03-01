3/1 Edition of WZ Weekly: Tons Of Impact Wrestling News, Hardys As Free Agents, Latest WM 33 Plans, More

WZ Radio

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

This week’s episode is hosted by Nick Hausman and features 101WKQX’s Kevin Kellam as his co-host. The two discuss many of the top stories from pro wrestling this past week including:

  • Drew Galloway leaving Impact Wrestling
  • The Hardy Boys leaving Impact Wrestling and becoming free agents
  • Maria Kanellis & Mike Bennett leaving Impact Wrestling
  • Josh Matthews telling fans to “shoot themselves” on Twitter
  • Impact appointing Dutch Mantel as the new head of creative
  • Jeff Jarrett as the new Impact Wrestling Chief Creative Officer
  • Impact now wanting 10% of non-Impact wrestling appearance fees
  • AJ Styles & The Wyatt Family’s WrestleMania plans
  • The latest on Finn Balor & Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania status
  • Erik Rowan being cleared to return to ring
  • More…

This episode also features a clip from Nick’s WrestleZone Radio interview from October 2015 with Goldberg talking about a potential rematch with Brock Lesnar.

Related: Josh Barnett Reveals The Biggest Lesson That He Has Learned From Jim Ross While Calling NJPW For AXS TV

You can listen to more pro wrestling audio from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below:

AJ Stylesdrew gallowayFinn BalorJeff Jarrettkevin kellammike bennettNick HausmanSeth RollinsWrestleZone Radiowz weekly
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"