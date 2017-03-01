New and Former TNA Talents Scheduled to Be at This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings *Spoilers*

According to PWInsider.com, Konnan is scheduled to be at this week’s TNA Impact Wrestling TV tapings. As noted, Jeff Jarrett recently attended a CRASH event in Mexico, in an attempt to work with the promotion.

Karen Jarrett, wife of Jeff Jarrett, is expected to be a big part of this week’s tapings in an on-air capacity.

Kevin Matthews and Fallah Bah, regulars with WrestlePro in New Jersey, are also booked for the tapings this week. Matthews is a former WWE developmental talent from the Deep South Wrestling days who’s been working regularly in the Northeast. He has previously worked for WWE as an extra. Bah is a big man talent akin to Yokozuna.

Although not confirmed for the tapings, word is TNA is interested in former Ring of Honor star Donovan Dijak.