WWE NXT Results (3/1): The Authors of Pain Defend The Tag Titles Against #DIY, Did Peyton Royce Dethrone Asuka for the Women’s Title?

WWE NXT Results March 1st, 2017

Patrick Clark vs Sen Maluta Before the match starts Maluta tries to shake Clark's hand. Clark poses, then mushes Maluta in the face. Maluta responds with a right hand, followed by a rolling wheel kick. Maluta hits a gourd buster, then a shining wizard. Clark kicks out at two. Maluta attempts to pick Clark up off the mat, but Clark kicks him in the face over and over again. Clark almost decapitates Maluta with a European uppercut. Clark tosses Maluta across the ring by his hair. Snap suplex by Clark. Maluta manages to land a few strikes, which stuns Clark. Maluta attempts to run the ropes, but Clark grabs the back of Maluta tights and hits a Fameasser for the win. Winner- Patrick Clark