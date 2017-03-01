According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring AJ Styles vs Luke Harper and John Cena on MizTV, averaged 2.566 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 2.792 million viewership average.

This week’s WWE Smackdown ranked #15 in viewership on cable for the night, behind programs covering Donald Trump’s Presidential Address, Fixer Upper, Hannity, The O’Reilly Factor, the Democratic Response to Trump’s address, The First 100 Days, Special Report and The Five.

Donald Trump’s address averaged more than 30 million viewers across the various networks.

Raw once again won the weekly WWE brand split ratings war, as this week’s show averaged 3.093 million viewers.