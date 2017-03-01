Former World Heavyweight Champion Requests His Release From WWE

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger called in to Chael Sonnen’s podcast today and revealed that he has requested his release from WWE. You can listen to audio from the podcast below.

Swagger said he had been negotiating with WWE on a new deal, and when the two sides came to an impasse he requested his release. Swagger added his release is an “ongoing process”, and that he feels the company does not value him the way he values himself, so he decided it is time to leave. Swagger also said the decision came down to him not receiving opportunities from WWE, and he is looking forward to potentially working in Mexico, Japan and The UK.

Swagger signed with WWE back in 2006, and won the World Heavyweight Title in 2009.