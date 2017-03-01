Kurt Angle & Cody Rhodes Comment On Upcoming Steel Cage Match, Attention The Match Is Getting, Angle’s Final Indy Match

Kurt Angle and Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling. The two spoke about facing each other at Northeast Wrestling’s upcoming event, which will be Kurt’s final independent circuit match. You can read a few highlights below:
Kurt comments on the media attention his series of matches with Cody Rhodes has received:
Kurt comments on Cody’s level of talent:
Cody talks about the reactions he’s been getting recently, how he might try to gameplan for facing Kurt one more time:
Kurt talks about this being his final match on the independents:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?