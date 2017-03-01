Bobby Fish Says reDRagon Is Not Finished, Comments On New ROH Talents, New Promo For TNA Legends 2 Feat. Roode, Aries & More (Video)

TNA Legends The above video is the latest promo for the new TNA Legends 2 series which is now airing on FITE TV. Related: TNA Legends PPV Airs Tonight feat. Angle, Roode & More, Vince Russo on Infamous DX “State of the Union Address”, Cornette on Fake Diesel Bobby Fish Ring of Honor Wrestler Bobby Fish joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas today. Fish commented on Kyle O’Reilly and the future of reDragon by saying: “I love the singles run, but in no way does that make me feel as though reDragon is a finished thing. You will see reDragon again, not entirely sure where and when at this point. But that’s a definite.” He also commented on some of Ring of Honor’s newer and younger stars, specifically praising Lio Rush and Will Ospreay. Bobby also mentioned that when he beats Adam Cole for the Ring of Honor World Championship this Saturday at Manhattan Mayhem VI, that he will be the quickest wrestler ever to achieve the Ring of Honor Triple Crown. Busted Open can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p Eastern Time only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM App. You can listen to Fish’s comments from today’s show in the player below: