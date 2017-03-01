Eric Bischoff Says CM Punk & His Business Manager Should At Least “Explore” A Deal w/ Impact Wrestling



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now and features ProWrestlingSheet.com Editor-in-Chief Ryan Satin! You can find some of Eric, Ryan & I’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes NH: Are there any talents out there that you really think would move the needle for Impact Wrestling? Off the top of my head, I don’t know that he has any interest in getting back in to pro wrestling, but CM Punk is kind of adrift right now. I think he is somebody that could make a splash. EB: If I was CM Punk or CM Punk’s agent… let me put myself in CM Punk’s agent’s shoes because I don’t know CM Punk at all. Never met him. Never shared one syllable of conversation with him. If I was CM Punk’s agent I would be on the phone with him and I would say something like, “Hey Punk, look, I know you had a bad experience in WWE. I know you aren’t necessarily excited about the wrestling industry in general. You may or may not want to continue to immerse yourself in the world of MMA but as your business manager, Mr. Punk, I am just looking at the financial opportunity as it exists today and there may be a way for you to leverage a great opportunity in Impact Wrestling. Why don’t we at least explore that?” That’s me in my business manager hat. Whether or not Punk would entertain that or not? I guess that depends on where his head is at at any given moment. NH: Ryan, what do you think about that? RS: I personally think what Eric says makes sense from a business manager perspective for sure but from just everything I know about CM Punk there’s no chance he would ever in a million years go to TNA. I know people will say, “never say never,” in wrestling but I just couldn’t see it. I really couldn’t see it. Related: Lex Luger Opens Up To Eric Bischoff About Being Reckless With Drugs & The Night Miss Elizabeth Passed Away This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: Triple A’s intellectual property lawsuit against PCW regarding Pentagon Jr. and Fenix

The Big Show and Shaq going back and forth about whether their WrestleMania match will happen

Josh Matthews and Raven’s recent controversial comments regarding suicide

More… Eric then welcomes his guest for this week Pro Wrestling Sheet Editor-in-Chief and former TMZ Senior Producer Ryan Satin! During his appearance Ryan speaks candidly to Eric about all of the Impact Wrestling news he has broken this past week. He & Nick also take the time to compare the new management moving in to Impact to when Eric took over WCW in the early 90s: Anthem taking the reigns of Impact Wrestling

The Hardy Boys becoming free agents after leaving Impact

The drawing power of “Broken” Matt Hardy

Impact’s ratings and how they matter

What talent and techniques he thinks could make Impact viable against WWE in the pro wrestling space

Jeff Jarrett & Dutch Mantel taking over the Impact Creative team

Bruce Prichard joining Impact Wrestling as an on-air and backstage talent

More… Today’s show then wraps up with an extended edition of the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: