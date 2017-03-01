Seth Rollins On My Son Is A WWE Superstar, WWE Reveals New Action Figures Including Retro ‘Hasbro’ Series 2, Jack Swagger Note

The Architect

The following video is a new preview for the latest episode of ‘My Son Is A WWE Superstar’ featuring Seth Rollins:

“Fear” has NEVER been an obstacle for @WWERollins! Catch a new “My Son is a @WWE Superstar” tomorrow at 10am ET on https://t.co/wNpELtT99X! pic.twitter.com/9NX9EadXof — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017

We The People

As noted, Jack Swagger recently announced he has requested his release from WWE after feeling like he is being misused by the company. According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, Swagger’s last televised match was against Simon Gotch on the November 1st, 2016 episode of WWE Main Event.

Action Action

WWE.com has a new gallery of several upcoming action figures, including series 2 of the Mattel ‘Retro’ series, also referred to as the ‘Hasbros’. Click the link below to see the full gallery, also including a WWE Shop / Wrestlemania Axxess exclusive AJ Styles figure, ‘Prototype’ John Cena figure and more.