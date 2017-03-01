Seth Rollins On My Son Is A WWE Superstar, WWE Reveals New Action Figures Including Retro ‘Hasbro’ Series 2, Jack Swagger Note

The Architect
The following video is a new preview for the latest episode of ‘My Son Is A WWE Superstar’ featuring Seth Rollins:
Related: Finn Balor: My Son Is A WWE Superstar (Video)
We The People
As noted, Jack Swagger recently announced he has requested his release from WWE after feeling like he is being misused by the company. According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, Swagger’s last televised match was against Simon Gotch on the November 1st, 2016 episode of WWE Main Event.
Related: Jack Swagger Requests His Release From WWE
Action Action
WWE.com has a new gallery of several upcoming action figures, including series 2 of the Mattel ‘Retro’ series, also referred to as the ‘Hasbros’. Click the link below to see the full gallery, also including a WWE Shop / Wrestlemania Axxess exclusive AJ Styles figure, ‘Prototype’ John Cena figure and more.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?