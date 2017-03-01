Big Show on Frustration with His Wrestlemania Match Against Shaq Being In Jeopardy, When He Took Getting In Shape Seriously

Big Show recently spoke with Brian Fritz for Sporting News; you can read a few excerpts below:
Big Show comments on starring in The Jetsons and WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania, and if he’s thought about doing more voiceover work:
Big Show comments on the moment he seriously considered getting in shape, how his new look has been received:
Related: Shaquille O’Neal Says Match At Wrestlemania 33 w/ Big Show Is “Not Looking Good”, Says Current Match Status Is Not His Fault
Big Show comments on his match with Shaq reportedly being up in the air:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?