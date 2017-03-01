Big Show on Frustration with His Wrestlemania Match Against Shaq Being In Jeopardy, When He Took Getting In Shape Seriously

Big Show recently spoke with Brian Fritz for Sporting News; you can read a few excerpts below: Big Show comments on starring in The Jetsons and WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania, and if he’s thought about doing more voiceover work: No actually I didn’t. A couple of years ago I started talking with a friend about doing something for video games. He said I had a great voice for doing these games. We were talking about that and it led to cartoons and then I brought it up to Mike Luisi and here we are. I actually had a lot of fun with it. It’s such fun work, especially doing The Jetsons. And the other characters, now that I’ve seen the completed project and seen how good it is. Seth Rollins is in this and his character is absolutely one of my favorites in the whole cartoon because he’s so snarky and so arrogant. George has your iconic mistakes which, if you’re a Jetsons fan, you know George is going to get himself in a lot of trouble and then get out of it. Alicia Fox is in it, The Usos and Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns. Sheamus is the hero. I tease Sheamus all the time at work that after The Jetsons come out, you’re going to have to be nicer. The Jetsons is who you should be; the nice guy that does all the good. He just kind of looks at me like he wants to Brogue Kick me right there. (laughs) Big Show comments on the moment he seriously considered getting in shape, how his new look has been received: No, there was a moment. I was having a conversation with John Cena. I was making a joke. I have a self-deprecating sense of humor sometimes so I was trying to make John laugh. I said who would want to see a giant with abs? And he got real serious and he looked at me and said, ‘yeah, who would want to see a giant with abs.’ And he walked off. It was kind of like a shot but the way he said it was a challenge and it made me think that I could do it. Or he just pissed me off enough that it motivated me to do it. So I spent some time with my trainer Dodd Romero and Dodd and I came up with a training plan that was very challenging between bike rides and swimming and weight training and cardio boxing and nutrition as far as meal plans. We started making a lot of progress and before I starting posting any pictures on Instagram to let people know what I was doing, because I was off TV, I started getting a lot of positive feedback from the people around me, my family and my friends, people I work out at the gym with that helped to motivate me to keep going. If I’m having this kind of influence on people already, then this is a good thing. I need to take this as far as I can go. We’re still going forward with it. I’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from people on Twitter. I take it some personal responsibility now that if I can do this, that I can help other people and they can do it. Related: Shaquille O’Neal Says Match At Wrestlemania 33 w/ Big Show Is “Not Looking Good”, Says Current Match Status Is Not His Fault Big Show comments on his match with Shaq reportedly being up in the air: It is a little frustrating because my contract ends in February 2018. So I don’t know what’s going to happen between now and then. I don’t know if there will be an opportunity for me next year at WrestleMania or not. I don’t know because there’s a lot of new Superstars breaking out and I’ve done my time. This was my perhaps my last opportunity to have a featured match at WrestleMania. And I would have had a good time working with Shaq. But this is a situation where, obviously, it’s above my paygrade. It’s between Shaq and WWE. Whatever their situation is, who knows. Either that or he say the fact that I was starting to get in really good shape and he got scared and decided that he wants to bail out. It’s real easy to talk about stepping in the ring but once you do actually step in the ring, it takes a lot of courage and mental fortitude to do what we do. I understand the fact that if it’s something that he doesn’t want to do, that he’s scared of, that’s fine but don’t put the blame on me because it isn’t me. Just own up to it and say you’re scared and that’s that.