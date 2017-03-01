Sam Adonis Responds To Brian Cage Speaking Out About Copying His Trump Supporter Gimmick

Sam Adonis recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard about Brian Cage’s recent comments saying Adonis copied his own gimmick. Both Cage and Adonis used similar gimmicks in Mexico, with Cage first using it in AAA about eighteen months ago, and Adonis more recently, which got some mainstream press due to recent events. You can read a few excerpts below: Adonis responds to Cage’s statements about stealing his Trump supporter gimmick: “I had no intention of taking anybody’s stuff. I never intended it to be that way. I don’t watch [today’s] wrestling. I’ve watched it my whole life and I’m very into the past, so, to me, this was easy—a foreign villain. That’s just wrestling. I never saw someone else doing it and thought, ‘That’s what I want to do!’ If anything, I’ve ripped off Rick Rude. I have airbrushed tights with all kinds of stuff, and I got Donald Trump airbrushed on my tights. I didn’t think anything of it, I didn’t hear anything about it. Nobody said the name Brian Cage, and he had nothing to do with it.” Related: Brian Cage Comments On CMLL Wrestler Copying His ‘Trump Supporter’ Gimmick, A Day In The Life w/ Eddie Edwards (Video) Adonis comments on where he got the idea from: “I come to the ring with a flag. Once that picture of Trump got so over on my tights, I waited to see what was going to happen with the election. If he won the election, I thought I’d get a picture of him on my flag. That’s what I ended up doing, and it ended up getting hot and taking off. I did it for about five months, and nobody said anything. Once it got to mainstream news, I offended Cage, which was never the idea.”