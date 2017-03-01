Drew Galloway Comments On TNA Departure, When He Received Final Contract Offer From The Company, Making A Name As A Free Agent

Drew Galloway issued the following comments to the Scottish Sun following his departure from Impact Wrestling this week. Galloway explains that he was offered a new deal with TNA, but the timing of the offer was what led him to turning it down: “They came to me last week with an offer and it was very very good one, one of the best in the company and a position as top guy but the reality is that because they waited until the last second I had to turn it down. Everything was so last minute. I had to to think about back-up plans and family because it went to the wire. I was surprised I got no heads-up beforehand and when they got in touch last week they wouldn’t accept no for an answer and the financial offer was great so it was a very hard decision to make. If all of this was said three weeks ago I would have signed. They wanted to position me as the top guy in the U.K, across Europe and in the US but it was too little too late. When the news came out I was leaving, the internet response was insane.” Related: Jim Ross Comments On The Hardys, Galloway Leaving Impact Wrestling, Congratulates Beth Phoenix For HOF Induction Galloway also talked about making a name for himself around the world, if he’d consider a return to WWE versus continuing to travel the world: “Opportunities came because WWE built my name and I’ve made the most of it. Most people jump for joy when WWE come calling and rightly so. But it’s the first time in a decade apart from the month after leaving WWE that I’m not under a major contract. I’ve worked my ass off and knocked it out the park as a free agent so it’s my time now. It has to be the right offer and in the end, I’m not a young kid anymore. WWE was my dream at 21 but these days it’s all business.”