NXT Announces Shinsuke Nakamura’s TV Return

It was announced tonight on WWE NXT that Shinsuke Nakamura will make his NXT TV return next week in a match against TJ Perkins.

NXT Title Match Announced

NXT GM William Regal also announced that Kassius Ohno will face NXT Champion Bobby Roode on the March 15th episode of NXT.

“The Patrick Clark Experience” Debuts Tonight

As seen on WWE NXT tonight, Patrick Clark debuted his new “Patrick Clark Experience” gimmick and picked up a win over Sean Maluta. You can check out match highlights below: