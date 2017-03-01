More Details For WWE’s New Kevin Owens DVD, NXT In-Ring Match Highlights (Videos)

Kevin Owens Show

As noted earlier, WWE is producing a new Kevin Owens DVD that will be available this July.

According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, a Blu-Ray is expected, but the DVD will consist of three discs, making it likely the compilation will be a documentary and a match highlight collection. The Owens DVD joins Seth Rollins and Diamond Dallas Page as the other Superstar-themed collections on the 2017 WWE release calendar so far.

NXT

The following videos feature highlights from tonight’s episode of NXT, including The Patrick Clark Experience’s debut, Asuka defending the Women’s Championship against Peyton Royce, and #DIY challenging the Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championship: