Finn Balor “Balor Club” Replica Jacket Now Available, Who Is The Rightful #1 Contender To The WWE Title?

Finn Balor “Balor Club” Replica Jacket Now Available
WWE has shared the following tweet on-line promoting the fact that you can now purchase a Finn Balor “Balor Club” replica jacket from WWEShop.com:
The jacket is priced at $139.99 and can be purchased HERE
Who Is The Rightful #1 Contender To The WWE Title?
WWE.com currently has a poll up on their site asking fans, “Who do you think the rightful No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania is?”
Below are the current results:
