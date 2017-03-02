Bruce Prichard Headed To Orlando For Impact Tapings, Ronda Rousey On The Set Of NBC’s Blindspot (Photo)

Bruce Prichard Headed To Orlando For Impact Tapings
Newly hired Impact Wrestling on-air talent and backstage advisor Bruce Prichard has posted the following photos on his personal Twitter account showing him on his way to Orlando for the latest set on Impact Wrestling TV tapings:
Ronda Rousey On The Set Of NBC’s Blindspot
Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey has posted the following photo to her official Instagram page featuring her filming on the set of NBC’s Blindspot:
