Bruce Prichard Headed To Orlando For Impact Tapings, Ronda Rousey On The Set Of NBC’s Blindspot (Photo)

Bruce Prichard Headed To Orlando For Impact Tapings

Newly hired Impact Wrestling on-air talent and backstage advisor Bruce Prichard has posted the following photos on his personal Twitter account showing him on his way to Orlando for the latest set on Impact Wrestling TV tapings:

Ronda Rousey On The Set Of NBC’s Blindspot

Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey has posted the following photo to her official Instagram page featuring her filming on the set of NBC’s Blindspot:

Had fun filming with @audreyesparza for @nbcblindspot todaycheck out season 2 of #blindspot (I hear episode 20 is particularly awesome) A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:41pm PST



Her appearance is scheduled to be during episode twenty of season two and the show airs on Wednesday nights.