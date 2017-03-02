Bruce Prichard Headed To Orlando For Impact Tapings, Ronda Rousey On The Set Of NBC’s Blindspot (Photo)

Nick Hausman

Bruce Prichard Headed To Orlando For Impact Tapings

Newly hired Impact Wrestling on-air talent and backstage advisor Bruce Prichard has posted the following photos on his personal Twitter account showing him on his way to Orlando for the latest set on Impact Wrestling TV tapings:

Ronda Rousey On The Set Of NBC’s Blindspot

Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey has posted the following photo to her official Instagram page featuring her filming on the set of NBC’s Blindspot:


Her appearance is scheduled to be during episode twenty of season two and the show airs on Wednesday nights.

