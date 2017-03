Conan O’Brien Trains To Be A Luchador

On last night’s episode of Conan on TBS Conan O’Brien did a segment where he was training as a luchador, under Cassandro, who helps helps Conan and Andy Richter get into fighting shape as el Gallo Loco and Bebé Malo. You can watch the segment in the embedded video player at the top of this post.

Jack Swagger-WWE Status Update

According to PWInsider.com despite his public comments yesterday Jack Swagger is still officially with WWE.

This post has been modified from earlier this morning when I errantly wrote that Swagger was still with TNA. I meant to write WWE. Apologies for any confusion.

Debra’s Birthday Today

Today is the 57th birthday of former WWE & WCW Superstar Debra: