Former Impact Champion Rumored To Return At Tapings; Dreamer, Bubba Ray & Velvet Sky On TruTV Tonight

Former Impact Champion Rumored To Return At Tapings
PWInsider.com is reporting that former Impact Wrestling Champion Magnus is scheduled to appear at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings this weekend.
Related: New and Former TNA Talents Scheduled to Be at This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings *Spoilers*
Dreamer, Bubba Ray & Velvet Sky On TruTV Tonight
Tommy Dreamer, Bubba Ray Dudley and Velvet Sky will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Impractical Jokers on TruTV.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?