Impact Wrestling Drops Owl From New Logo (Photo), Former Impact Knockout Will Not Be At Tapings

Impact Wrestling Drops Owl From New Logo Impact Wrestling’s latest advertisement announcing their new SPIKE UK TV deal features their new Impact Wrestling logo: All the details you’ll need about our exciting new partnership with @SpikeTVUK https://t.co/A66RoTNgOw pic.twitter.com/c3icmBokns — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2017 Impact has also changed the logo on all their social media platforms so this appears to be the Impact Wrestling logo going forward. RIP Owl Former Impact Knockout Will Not Be At Tapings Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Brooke “Tessmacher” Adams has posted the following to Twitter noting that she won’t be at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings this coming weekend: Won’t be there @rammyrascal — Brooke Adams (@RealBrookeAdams) March 2, 2017