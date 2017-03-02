Sean Waltman on the Backstage Reaction to The Rock Calling CM Punk on WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke joins Sean Waltman and his crew on X-Pac 12360 this week, revealing how he tried to help Marty Jannetty, talking about Hulk Hogan’s latest business venture, and more. Below are highlights from Luke’s interview, plus Sean’s comments on his wrestling future, and last week’s Raw taping in Los Angeles. Sean on what went down last week after Raw in Los Angeles: Obviously there was controversy over The Rock calling CM Punk. I was up in the gorilla position when all that was going down…I’m not going to say who was on the headset saying, cut his mic, cut his mic. Doesn’t he realize we’re in a lawsuit with this guy? But nobody was really, like mad mad. But it was just like, come on. It was one of those things. Sean responds to last week’s PWInsider story that he will no longer take independent wrestling bookings after April: That’s not the case. I told my agent, Bill Behrens, he’s awesome…I told him, quit taking wrestling bookings in April. At the end of April I’m done taking bookings for the rest of the year. I’m done wrestling independently this year. I’m done. I’m not retired. I’m not going, OK this is my retirement. It’s just my body is just like, come on. Luke also talks about the wrestling documentary he’s working on, changing to a comedy gimmick, and more. Get it all on this week’s brand new episode of AfterBuzz TV’s X-Pac 12360.