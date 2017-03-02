News on WWE Fastlane Ticket Sales, Lana and Rusev Read “Green Eggs and Ham” (Video), Rusev Comments on Reaction to His New Look (Photo)

News on WWE Fastlane Ticket Sales Sunday’s WWE Fastlane is not yet sold out, but the number of available tickets is dwindling down. Upper Level still seating is still available on Ticketmaster from $50 as well as Floor Seats from $350. The secondary market provides a bit more of a selection, with Lower Level seating from $165 and Floor seats from $212. You can take 10% off Fastlane tickets from TicketIQ here with promo code “RAW” at checkout. Rusev Comments on Reaction to His New Look WWE star Rusev recently updated his look by cutting his hair, and he posted the following on Twitter regarding reactions he is receiving to the new look: Why is everybody making a big deal of a simple haircut! It’s hair people calm down. Opposite Samson. — Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) March 1, 2017 @archerythebarber it’s gone it’s all gone!!!!! And I like it A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09pm PST Lana and Rusev Read “Green Eggs and Ham” In related news, WWE has released the following video of Lana and Rusev reading “Green Eggs and Ham” to celebrate Dr. Seuss Day: