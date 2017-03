WWE star Sasha Banks did an interview for The UK’s “Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE” Channel 4 documentary, and James Delow of The Gorilla Position podcast conducted the interview. The full interview can be heard at this link, and below is an interview highlights: On negative fan reactions: “Ultimately their opinion does not affect me because regardless [of what it is], they’re talking about me. Love me or hate me, you’re talking about me. You’re invested in me, that’s why you’re mentioning my name. You’re going to see the match regardless. Whether you’re for it or against it, you’re watching it and you’re talking about it.”