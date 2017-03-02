Eric Bischoff & Ryan Satin Debate The Value That The Broken Hardy Brothers Brought To Impact Wrestling



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released last night and features ProWrestlingSheet.com Editor-in-Chief Ryan Satin! You can find some of Eric & Ryan's comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes RS: Before the whole "Broken" Matt thing started Impact was really on the outs. It seemed like it was finally going to happen and they were going to go out of business. I would honestly argue that those 350,000 thousand viewers they kept were mostly there for "Broken" Matt and Jeff Hardy. I feel like if anyone could have argued for being the persons that deserved to be there it would have been the Hardy Brothers. It surprised me when we reported it on my site this week that Impact pretty much dissed Matt Hardy during negotiations and kind of had an attitude. It sounds like that was their view looking at it. That nobody here on the roster has done enough. Even you "Broken" Matt. EB: Perception isn't always reality, unfortunately. Most times it is. When it comes down to a financial decision… if you look at the last fifty-two weeks of Impact ratings… I think you'd be hard pressed to assign any momentary or spurt that they've had in ratings. Or growth they've had in ratings in any given week or two week period. It would be hard to assign that to any particular talent. I know that the "Broken" Hardy thing is really popular on the internet. I've been to events. Signings and independent events where Matt or Jeff Hardy have been. Usually Matt and I see the kind of response it gets. It's great on the internet. It's great in the peripheral wrestling community. If you just look at the television numbers and how those numbers equate to real revenue, not perceived revenue, I think it would be hard for anybody on the roster over the last twelve or eighteen months to say, "Hey! I did that!" RS: Financially I can't argue with that. EB: That's a decision. If you are going to ask for more money or are going to ask to be treated differently financially you have to have a justification for it and there is none.

