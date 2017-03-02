Eric Bischoff & Ryan Satin Debate The Value That The Broken Hardy Brothers Brought To Impact Wrestling

You can find some of Eric & Ryan’s comments transcribed below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
Related: Eric Bischoff Says CM Punk & His Business Manager Should At Least “Explore” A Deal w/ Impact Wrestling
This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including:
Eric then welcomes his guest for this week Pro Wrestling Sheet Editor-in-Chief and former TMZ Senior Producer Ryan Satin! During his appearance Ryan speaks candidly to Eric about all of the Impact Wrestling news he has broken this past week. He & Nick also take the time to compare the new management moving in to Impact to when Eric took over WCW in the early 90s:
Today’s show then wraps up with an extended edition of the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment
You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?