WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was the guest on ESPN’s “Off the Top Rope” segment hosted by Jonathan Coachman, and you can check out his appearance in the videos below. During the interview, Owens is asked whether or not he feels Goldberg is prepared for their title match at WWE Fastlane, and in addition to thinking Goldberg is not ready, Owens offered the following: “Anybody who has followed Goldberg’s career, or even people who haven’t followed Goldberg’s career and have only been familiar with him for the last two or three months since he’s been back in WWE, ‘guess what?’ You’ve already seen everything Goldberg can do. You’ve seen a spear, you’ve seen a jackhammer. That’s pretty much where it ends, but I’ve been here for about two years, and yet, I’ve only scratched the surface of what I can do and the people who have followed me, throughout my entire career, before I got to WWE will tell you that’s a fact. So, I don’t think Goldberg is ready for the kind of main event that I’m going to bring to him at Fastlane, absolutely not.”