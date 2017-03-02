Source: F4WOnline.com

As noted, WWE NXT star Elias Samson lost a “loser leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno at the February 22nd WWE NXT TV tapings. Samson is reportedly set to debut on the WWE main roster following the NXT angle, after having his main roster debut previously delayed due to injury.

Following WrestleMania 33, most of the contracted WWE UK talents will be working the WWE live tour in May. Talents including Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Wolfgang, Trent Seven, Joseph Conners, Tyson T-Bone, James Drake, Dan Moloney, San Gradwell, Saxon Huxley, Tucker and Jordan Devlin are all set to appear. The UK talents will also likely be working AXXESS events over WrestleMania weekend.

There are discussions of Pete Dunne working on WWE Raw or Smackdown on the post-WrestleMania shows in Orlando.