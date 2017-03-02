WWE Extreme Rules Pre-Sale Codes
Tickets for the 2017 WWE Extreme Rules PPV taking place on June 4th in Baltimore, Maryland, will go on sale to the general public on Saturday. There is currently an internet pre-sale taking place, and you can obtain tickets using the codes ROYALFARMS and EXTREMERULES.
What Are the Odds of Chris Jericho Interfering in the WWE Fastlane Main Event?
According to BetWrestling, Paddy Power is listing odds on whether or not Chris Jericho will interfere in the Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg WWE Universal Title match at WWE Fastlane. As of this writing, the odds are 7/1, meaning a $1 bet on Jericho interfering could win you $7.
Goldberg On His Eating Regimen
WWE star Bill Goldberg recently spoke with GQ and had the following to say on his diet:
