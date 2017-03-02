WWE Extreme Rules Pre-Sale Codes Tickets for the 2017 WWE Extreme Rules PPV taking place on June 4th in Baltimore, Maryland, will go on sale to the general public on Saturday. There is currently an internet pre-sale taking place, and you can obtain tickets using the codes ROYALFARMS and EXTREMERULES. What Are the Odds of Chris Jericho Interfering in the WWE Fastlane Main Event? According to BetWrestling, Paddy Power is listing odds on whether or not Chris Jericho will interfere in the Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg WWE Universal Title match at WWE Fastlane. As of this writing, the odds are 7/1, meaning a $1 bet on Jericho interfering could win you $7. Goldberg On His Eating Regimen WWE star Bill Goldberg recently spoke with GQ and had the following to say on his diet: “Well, the first breakfast I had today, I had six servings of oatmeal, 20 blueberries, and a couple tablespoons of honey on it. Then I trained. Afterwards, I had twelve eggs with two yolks, six pieces of bacon, four pieces of gluten-free toast with avocado. Then a shake. After that I had two gluten-free pizzas with loads and loads of hamburger meat for protein on top of it. Then another shake. My son and I are about to go to Muay Thai, but on the way we’re going to have some pho. Some soup and noodles, some shrimp. Then I’ll do some training at Muay Thai and on the way home we’ll get some pho again for dinner, because the wife hasn’t eaten it yet today. Then I’ll do the family thing, and then I’ll eat again. I don’t know what I’ll have this evening. Probably… I don’t know. I do this meal service called Regiment Meals, and they’ve helped me out tremendously because one of the biggest issues is food preparation.”