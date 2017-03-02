Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Working TNA Tapings, Sami Zayn Celebrates Wrestling Anniversary, WWE Celeb on Dancing with the Stars

Sami Zayn Celebrates Wrestling Anniversary
Sami Zayn Tweeted the following as he celebrates 15 years in the pro wrestling business:
Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Working Impact Tapings
Anthem’s Ed Nordholm revealed on Twitter that Rachael Ellering, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, and who has been recently used as a WWE NXT enhancement talent, will be working this week’s TNA Impact Wrestling tapings:
Hall of Famer on Dancing with the Stars
WWE celebrity Hall of Famer Mr. T will be on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars”:
