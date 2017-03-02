Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Working TNA Tapings, Sami Zayn Celebrates Wrestling Anniversary, WWE Celeb on Dancing with the Stars

Sami Zayn Celebrates Wrestling Anniversary Sami Zayn Tweeted the following as he celebrates 15 years in the pro wrestling business: I had my first pro wrestling match 15 years ago today. Things have gone remarkably well. — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) March 2, 2017 Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Working Impact Tapings Anthem’s Ed Nordholm revealed on Twitter that Rachael Ellering, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, and who has been recently used as a WWE NXT enhancement talent, will be working this week’s TNA Impact Wrestling tapings: Lots of new faces today … @RachaelEllering looking to impress our world … world class power lifter, talented wrestler — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 2, 2017 Hall of Famer on Dancing with the Stars WWE celebrity Hall of Famer Mr. T will be on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars”: Hey Fool! I will be on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS)! I am honored to have two-time champion Kym Johnson as my partner… — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017 …Between me and you, I really can’t dance! But I will do my very best for the children @shrinershosp and @StJude… — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017 Now, if I just happen to win, I will cutoff my Mohawk to stand in solidarity with the children who are fighting cancer! GOD bless them! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017 But if we don’t win, what a Pity! It won’t be because I didn’t try hard! Oh no…, ’cause I’m gonna bring it everyday Fool! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017 Kym (@kym_johnson) and I want to thank you in advance for your support! Thanks again! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017