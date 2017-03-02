What Will Open Tonight’s Impact Wrestling?, Low Ticket Sales for Non-WWE WrestleMania Weekend Events, The Miz on ESPN, WWE 2K17

Low Ticket Sales for Non-WWE WrestleMania Weekend Events

According to F4WOnline.com, tickets for non-WWE events taking place over WrestleMania 33 weekend are not selling as well as usual, likely due to the fact that WrestleMania 33 is being held in a smaller venue than WWE normally runs for ‘Mania. This means less fans are traveling in for the big PPV.

Additionally, there is a lot more wrestling in the Orlando area, with NXT, etc, which unlike areas such as San Jose and Dallas.

What Will Open Tonight’s Impact Wrestling?

TNA has announced that Jade vs. Rosemary will open tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show, which was taped back in January, will feature Drew Galloway and Jade, who left the company this week.

The Miz on ESPN

The Miz once again hosted this afternoon’s edition of Sports Nation on ESPN.

WWE 2K17

WWE Games has announced that WWE 2K17 will be released digitally in Japan on March 9th for PS4, XB1 and PC.