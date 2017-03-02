Jim Ross Teases Possible TNA Impact Wrestling Debut, Former Knockout Returning to TNA, John Cena and Nikki Bella Kiss on Smackdown (Video)

Nick Paglino
jim ross

Photo Credit: AXS TV

Jim Ross Teases Possible TNA Impact Wrestling Debut

Jim Ross has Tweeted the following, teasing a possible TNA debut tonight:

Former Knockout Returning to TNA

In related news, it looks like former TNA Knockout ODB will be returning to Impact Wrestling as Ed Nordholm Tweeted the following:

John Cena and Nikki Bella Kiss on Smackdown

WWE has released the following video of John Cena and Nikki Bella’s kiss on Smackdown Live this week:

impact wrestlingjim rossJohn Cenanikki bellaodbTNAtna knockout
