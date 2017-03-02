Jim Ross Teases Possible TNA Impact Wrestling Debut, Former Knockout Returning to TNA, John Cena and Nikki Bella Kiss on Smackdown (Video)

Jim Ross Teases Possible TNA Impact Wrestling Debut

Jim Ross has Tweeted the following, teasing a possible TNA debut tonight:

Good luck to all my friends working in #Orlando for @IMPACTWRESTLING. Expecting many changes including perhaps a different soundtrack. /p>— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 2, 2017

Former Knockout Returning to TNA

In related news, it looks like former TNA Knockout ODB will be returning to Impact Wrestling as Ed Nordholm Tweeted the following:

John Cena and Nikki Bella Kiss on Smackdown

WWE has released the following video of John Cena and Nikki Bella’s kiss on Smackdown Live this week: