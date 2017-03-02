Jim Ross Teases Possible TNA Impact Wrestling Debut, Former Knockout Returning to TNA, John Cena and Nikki Bella Kiss on Smackdown (Video)

Jim Ross Teases Possible TNA Impact Wrestling Debut
Jim Ross has Tweeted the following, teasing a possible TNA debut tonight:
Former Knockout Returning to TNA
In related news, it looks like former TNA Knockout ODB will be returning to Impact Wrestling as Ed Nordholm Tweeted the following:
John Cena and Nikki Bella Kiss on Smackdown
WWE has released the following video of John Cena and Nikki Bella’s kiss on Smackdown Live this week:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?