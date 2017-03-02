As noted, former WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio is at the Impact Wrestling tapings tonight in Orlando.

According to PWInsider.com, Del Rio has indeed signed a full-time deal with TNA and will be getting a massive push when he makes his debut tonight.

Del Rio and TNA came to terms within the past couple days, and although Del Rio was brought backstage secretly, Anthem’s Ed Nordholm Tweeted a photo of him with Jeff Jarrett in the ring.

Del Rio’s fiance and injured WWE star Paige is also backstage with Del Rio at the Impact Wrestling tapings.

Josh Mathews and The Pope are at the announcing position for tonight’s TNA taping in Orlando, Florida.