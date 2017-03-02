Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results From 3/2 – Partial Results For Three Weeks Of Shows In March *Spoilers*

Source: Jacob Cohen The following results are tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV taping results from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida: ODB defeated Laurel Van Ness in a match taped for Xplosion

– Laurel came out still wearing her wedding dress and holding a champagne bottle Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards ended up brawling around the arena to start the show After teasing a new announcer, Jeremy Borash is revealed as the newest member of the Impact Wrestling commentary team. JB says management wants someone the fans actually like, and rips on Josh Mathews for disrespecting the fans and wrestling legends. JB says Mike Tenay groomed him to be the next announcer, but Josh got fired from WWE and the old dummy owners of TNA hired him instead. Josh says he was under the learning tree of Jim Ross and called Wrestlemania, and came to TNA for free. Borash replies by saying he is JR’s friend, and JR thinks Mathews sucks. Reno Scum defeated DCC

– Dissention is teased by DCC after the loss Braxton Sutter defeated Marshe Rockett, DJZ and Caleb Konley

– Laurel Van Ness came out and yelled at Allie after the match KC Quinn versus Brandi Rhodes does not happen as Cody Rhodes comes out and offers Quinn $45 to leave, saying it’s $20 more than she’d get paid. Cody says Moose claims that he’s in Japan, but Cody is Japan, and challenges Moose for a shot at the Impact Grand Championship. Rosemary comes out from the crowd and attacks Quinn without an explanation. Bruce Prichard comes out and says there was an Impact with hope a few years ago, but for some reason things just didn’t happen. TNA as a name is dead, then says Impact Wrestling is officially the only name this company uses going forward. Bruce says the new owners looked for people who achieved greatness before, and he’s seen it all, and he knows how to make wrestling great. Bruce says it’s important to know the face of the company, and brings Bobby Lashley out. Lashley says he’s beaten everyone here, and he’s been the official choice of the current President of the United States. Bruce says he’s not sure if anyone on the Impact roster can beat Lashley, then introduces Alberto De Patron (Alberto Del Rio). EC3 comes out and says Alberto needs to earn his shot first because he’s been the one to carry the company, but Lashley says he already beat EC3 so he’s not getting a shot, but he will face Alberto tonight.