Impact Wrestling Announces 2017 Slammiversary Return, Vote For New Bobby Heenan Figure, Zack Sabre Video

The Brain Mattel has been running polls on WWE.com asking for fans to vote for an upcoming line of WWE action figures. So far, fans have voted on their favorite classic looks for Triple H, Big Show and Mark Henry, and this week’s poll features legendary manager Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. The poll allows you to vote for a ‘weasel suit’ figure, suit figure, or windbreaker figure, some of Heenan’s most classic looks during his tenure in WWE. Click here to vote now. Slammiversary Impact Wrestling announced the 2017 Slammiversary pay-per-view will return to Orlando on July 2nd, taking place at Universal Studios. Slammiversary will kick off the company’s third set of TV tapings of 2017; they will be back in Orlando from July 2nd through the 6th after taping this week and again in April. Related: TNA Announces Numerous Sets of Impact Wrestling Tapings Zack Sabre’s Road To The Title WWNLive issued the following synopsis for the new short film (seen below) “Zack Sabre Jr’s Road To The Title” after he won the EVOLVE Championship last week, ending Timothy Thatcher’s 596 day reign as champion: It’s a story of adversity, perseverance and personal growth. EVOLVE and WWN are proud to release “A Short Film: Zack Sabre Jr.’s Road To The Title.” Last Saturday, EVOLVE 79 in Queens, NY at La Boom saw the most genuinely emotional moment in EVOLVE history. Zack Sabre Jr. ended the 596 day reign of Timothy Thatcher to become the new EVOLVE Champion. Kenny Johnson, the documentarian behind the acclaimed EVOLVE Mini-Doc series , followed Sabre Jr. for months leading to this historic championship match. The frustration, chaos and victory is all captured in a personal way with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. We invite you to watch “A Short Film: Zack Sabre Jr.’s Road To The Title” at www.Youtube.com/DGUSAdotTV for an intimate look at the journey to become a champion.