Impact Wrestling Announces 2017 Slammiversary Return, Vote For New Bobby Heenan Figure, Zack Sabre Video

The Brain
Mattel has been running polls on WWE.com asking for fans to vote for an upcoming line of WWE action figures. So far, fans have voted on their favorite classic looks for Triple H, Big Show and Mark Henry, and this week’s poll features legendary manager Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.
The poll allows you to vote for a ‘weasel suit’ figure, suit figure, or windbreaker figure, some of Heenan’s most classic looks during his tenure in WWE. Click here to vote now.
Slammiversary
Impact Wrestling announced the 2017 Slammiversary pay-per-view will return to Orlando on July 2nd, taking place at Universal Studios. Slammiversary will kick off the company’s third set of TV tapings of 2017; they will be back in Orlando from July 2nd through the 6th after taping this week and again in April.
Zack Sabre’s Road To The Title
WWNLive issued the following synopsis for the new short film (seen below) “Zack Sabre Jr’s Road To The Title” after he won the EVOLVE Championship last week, ending Timothy Thatcher’s 596 day reign as champion:
