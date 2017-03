WrestleZone Radio presents another brand new episode of NXT Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Host Jamie Campbell is able to sneak away from the set of his current acting project to give us his insight into the current state of WWE NXT as we head to Takeover: Orlando. Topics discussed include: Why Asuka’s may be the best worker in the WWE, regardless of gender

How Kurt Angle’s drive to be the best may hurt him if he has another run in the WWE

How being champions changes the way the Authors of Pain have to wrestle

Jack Swagger NOT released!

And more!