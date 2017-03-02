Impact Wrestling Crowns New Champion At Tonight’s TV Tapings *Spoiler* (Photos)

Alberto El Patron is the new Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Bobby Lashley for the title at tonight’s TV tapings in Orlando, Florida. Alberto made his debut for the company earlier in the night, claiming he was next in line for a title shot after Lashley said no one in the promotion could beat him. The match ending was not without controversy, as the match saw two ref bumps and a controversial finish that was disputed by both referees. Bruce Prichard and the referees attempted to sort this out, but Alberto ended up leaving with the title. The match will likely air on next week’s show, but expect some follow up due to the nature of the title switch. Scoop #55: Hebner and Stiffler fighting over who the champion is, Earl out to settle this pic.twitter.com/FKKtYKR0Dg — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017 Scoop #56: Bruce Prichard and other Impact officials out to try and figure this out pic.twitter.com/RW4Pq7QIzF — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017 Scoop #57: Alberto is leaving with the belt pic.twitter.com/Edl7gkWP78 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017 #Mexicanos llegamos con el pie derecho a @impactwrestling @el_patron_alberto @laredokidpro A post shared by Garza Jr / Hijo Del Ninja (@_garzajr) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:52pm PST