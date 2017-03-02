NXT Live Event Results From Columbus (3/2) – Aleister Black, Kassius Ohno In Action, Nakamura/Dillinger vs Roode/Almas

The following results are tonight’s NXT live event results from Columbus, Ohio courtesy of Chris Featherstone of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show:
No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves
Liv Morgan defeated Macey Estrella
Kassius Ohno defeated Patrick Clark
Aleister Black defeated The Rambler
SAnitY defeated DIY
Asuka defeated Nikki Cross
Shinsuke Nakamura & Tye Dillinger defeated Bobby Roode & Andrade Cien Almas
