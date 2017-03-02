NXT Live Event Results From Columbus (3/2) – Aleister Black, Kassius Ohno In Action, Nakamura/Dillinger vs Roode/Almas

Bill Pritchard

The following results are tonight’s NXT live event results from Columbus, Ohio courtesy of Chris Featherstone of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show:

No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves

Liv Morgan defeated Macey Estrella

Kassius Ohno defeated Patrick Clark

Aleister Black defeated The Rambler
– The Rambler was Elias Samson working under a new gimmick

SAnitY defeated DIY

Asuka defeated Nikki Cross

Shinsuke Nakamura & Tye Dillinger defeated Bobby Roode & Andrade Cien Almas

