NXT Live Event Results From Columbus (3/2) – Aleister Black, Kassius Ohno In Action, Nakamura/Dillinger vs Roode/Almas

The following results are tonight’s NXT live event results from Columbus, Ohio courtesy of Chris Featherstone of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show: No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves Liv Morgan defeated Macey Estrella Kassius Ohno defeated Patrick Clark Aleister Black defeated The Rambler

– The Rambler was Elias Samson working under a new gimmick SAnitY defeated DIY Asuka defeated Nikki Cross Shinsuke Nakamura & Tye Dillinger defeated Bobby Roode & Andrade Cien Almas LISTEN: 3/2 Edition of NXT Rebellion: Why Asuka Is The Best, Authors Of Pain, Swagger & Angle’s WWE Futures, More