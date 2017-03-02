Fire Pro Wrestling World Coming To Steam & PS4; Watch The Announcement Trailer (Video)

Source: DualShockers) Publisher Spike Chunsoft announced they will be releasing Fire Pro Wrestling World, the newest installment in the popular Fire Pro wrestling series, on Steam and PlayStation 4 this year. The news was announced during the Game Developers Conference 2017 press event; the game will launch via Steam Early Access in Q2 2017 followed by a release on PlayStation 4. They released the following details on their Steam page: The greatest grappling game returns to take on the world!

Customize every aspect of the match, from your wrestler to the ring itself, in your fight for the championship belt. PLAY ONLINE Organize exhibition matches, tournaments, leagues, championship bouts and battle royals with players from around the world.

MIX UP THE RULES Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire or landmines), MMA rules and no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting.

UNLIMITED CUSTOMIZATION Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves and even more body parts to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos and even the referee!

REALISTIC SIMULATIONGive your creations personalities with a robust CPU logic system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama.