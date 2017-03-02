Fire Pro Wrestling World Coming To Steam & PS4; Watch The Announcement Trailer (Video)

Source: DualShockers)
Publisher Spike Chunsoft announced they will be releasing Fire Pro Wrestling World, the newest installment in the popular Fire Pro wrestling series, on Steam and PlayStation 4 this year.
The news was announced during the Game Developers Conference 2017 press event; the game will launch via Steam Early Access in Q2 2017 followed by a release on PlayStation 4. They released the following details on their Steam page:
