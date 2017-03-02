NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland (3/2): Ruby Riot vs Daria, The Authors Of Pain Main Event

Source: F4WOnline.com The following results are tonight’s NXT live event results from Lakeland, Florida: Heavy Machinery defeated The Bollywood Boyz

– Heavy Machinery hit a belly squish to pick up the win Tino Sabbatelli (w/ Riddick Moss) defeated Adrian Jaoude Buddy Murphy defeated Dan Matha

– Murphy hit a missile dropkick and won with a rollup Ember Moon & Aliyah defeated Kimber Lee & Mandy Rose

– Moon hit a side slam on Kimber Lee for the win Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese

– Metalik hit the Metalik Driver for the win Ruby Riot defeated Daria Berenato

– Riot hit her up-kick finish for the win NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins

– The Authors of Pain hit the hold-up lariat for the win. The Authors tried to beat Ford and Dawkins after the bell, but they fought back and sent the Authors retreating to end the night