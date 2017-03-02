NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland (3/2): Ruby Riot vs Daria, The Authors Of Pain Main Event

Bill Pritchard

Source: F4WOnline.com 

The following results are tonight’s NXT live event results from Lakeland, Florida:

Heavy Machinery defeated The Bollywood Boyz
– Heavy Machinery hit a belly squish to pick up the win

Tino Sabbatelli (w/ Riddick Moss) defeated Adrian Jaoude

Buddy Murphy defeated Dan Matha
– Murphy hit a missile dropkick and won with a rollup

Ember Moon & Aliyah defeated Kimber Lee & Mandy Rose
– Moon hit a side slam on Kimber Lee for the win

Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese
– Metalik hit the Metalik Driver for the win

Ruby Riot defeated Daria Berenato
– Riot hit her up-kick finish for the win

NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins
– The Authors of Pain hit the hold-up lariat for the win. The Authors tried to beat Ford and Dawkins after the bell, but they fought back and sent the Authors retreating to end the night

