NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland (3/2): Ruby Riot vs Daria, The Authors Of Pain Main Event

Source: F4WOnline.com
The following results are tonight’s NXT live event results from Lakeland, Florida:
Heavy Machinery defeated The Bollywood Boyz
Tino Sabbatelli (w/ Riddick Moss) defeated Adrian Jaoude
Buddy Murphy defeated Dan Matha
Ember Moon & Aliyah defeated Kimber Lee & Mandy Rose
Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese
Ruby Riot defeated Daria Berenato
NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins
